Civil Society Expresses Solidarity With Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2023 | 07:58 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :The civil society on Wednesday carried out rallies here in front of Bala Hisar Fort to express unwavering solidarity with the Pakistan Army and the Frontier Corps.

A large number of people, students, former and present government officials, local leaders and youth participated in the rally.

They raised enthusiastic slogans in favor of Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps and praised the brave soldiers.

The participants were carrying placards inscribed with pro-army and pro-Frontier Corps messages.

They expressed gratitude and appreciation for the steadfastness and patience shown by the soldiers of Pak Army and Frontier Corps North during violent protest on May 9 and 10.

In a united voice, the participants of the rallies strongly condemned the May 9 attacks on defense establishments.

They urged the government to take decisive action against those responsible for these acts of aggression, and punish them severely.

During the rallies, the speakers reiterated their unwavering commitment to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Army and other law enforcement agencies.

They acknowledged the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps for the establishment of peace in the tribal districts.

The participants of the rallies described the Pakistan Army and the Frontier Corps as a source of immense pride and recognition for the tribal people.

The rally served as a strong testament to the enduring bond between the tribal people and the valiant armed forces of Pakistan.

