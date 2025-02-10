Open Menu

Civil Society For An Increase In Number Of Pink Buses

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2025 | 07:53 PM

Civil society for an increase in number of Pink Buses

Advocate Aliya Faheem on Monday said that civil society has urged for an increase in the number of Pink Buses for females which is a reliable, safe and easy travel option

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Advocate Aliya Faheem on Monday said that civil society has urged for an increase in the number of Pink Buses for females which is a reliable, safe and easy travel option.

Talking to APP, she praised the initiative, saying it is very important for women’s convenience.

The pink bus service safely transport girls, female teachers and other working women from rural areas to urban centers.

Aliya Faheem said the tagline, “No Fear, No Barrier,” perfectly captures the spirit of the project.

She said this initiative would meet the shortage of buses to cater to the needs of all females, she added.

