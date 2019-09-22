UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Civil Society For Legislative Measures To Ensure Education To Transgender Children

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 01:30 PM

Civil society for legislative measures to ensure education to transgender children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Members of civil society have demanded of the authorities concerned to ensure education facility for transgender children.

Representative of the civil society asked the quarter concerned to take effective legislative measures for ensuring equal access to education to trans-children from Primary level to post-graduation.

They were of the view that  public educational institutions should provide education and other social facilities to transgender people without any discrimination.

A social activist Durdana Fareen said that despite several initiatives and legislative frameworks the most victimized and maltreated transgenders were still at poles a part in the society to get their fundamental right to education.

She said that to encourage the transgender students, scholarships may also be offered to them adding that government may allocate funds for the trans-children so that they could get education without any discrimination in public and private educational institutions.

She said that government should frame policies to provide adequate protection to students, staff and teachers of transgender people against all forms of social exclusion and violence within the school environment, including any kind of  harassment.

She said that they should be given the opportunity to continue education in a friendly and healthy environment.

Another social activist Robina said that the access to education was the right of every person, but unfortunately the transgender people were deprive of their basic rights.

She said that chapter of 'gender identity' may be added in the school syllabus to educate them and make the transgender an acceptable community.

"There was dire need for empowering transgender community and this was only possible if they get their basic right of education", she stated.

A transgender, Kiran said that many of the transgenders were interested to get education, but it was social stigma that their concerns had never been discussed at any forum.

She said that though it was ray of hope for our community of first-ever transgender school in Lodhran adding that more schools in every district of the country should be opened for transgender children.

