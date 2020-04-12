UrduPoint.com
Civil Society For Resolving Issues Of Domestic Workers

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 12:40 PM

Civil society for resolving issues of domestic workers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Representatives from the civil society here on Friday demanded from the concerned quarter to resolve the issues being faced by domestic workers due to coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

According to them, many of the domestic workers were jobless amid COVID-19 and they were in dire need of relief.

They said that although government had launched Ehsas Emergency Program which was helping poor adding domestic workers should be provided this facility.

Zarina Bibi a domestic worker said that she was jobless since lockdown, adding that a large number of people were facing hardships due to losing jobs.

She said that she was widow and sole earner of her family so in these days she was going through tough time.

She said "I am illiterate and unable to access any department so demanded to resolve my concerns." \778

