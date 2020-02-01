UrduPoint.com
Civil Society Forum (CSF) To Hold Peace Convention On Kashmir Day

Civil Society Forum (CSF) to hold peace convention on Kashmir Day

The Civil Society Forum (CSF), a NGO, will conduct a peace convention on the Kashmir Day (Feb 5)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) : The Civil Society Forum (CSF), a NGO, will conduct a peace convention on the Kashmir Day (Feb 5).

CSF Convener Dr Hayyon Shehzad Ahmad said different lectures on peace, human rights, women and child rights, health, education and sports would be arranged.

A special training session would also be organised for capacity building of the youth.

Chief Whip National Assembly Malik Amir Dogar and MPA Sabeen Gul will be chief guests.

