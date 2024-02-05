Open Menu

Civil Society Hail Nayab Ali Transgender For Contesting General Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2024 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Civil society On Sunday praised Nayab Ali for running for a Parliamentary seat in the upcoming general election.

         

According to them, contesting transgender elections would definitely empower the transgender community, as their due rights would be protected.

    

Zarina Imtiaz, a social activist, said that contesting in elections for transgender people was a ray of hope for trans people, as they were the most neglected segment of society.

She said that transgender people number at least half a million people in the country, so their rights must be protected, and contesting elections would create unique opportunities for them.

                

Nayyab Ali, the only transgender candidate for the 2024 general election, has said, "The few initiatives by the past government's have boosted the morals of the transgender community."

She said, "Give me a chance, not for power but for the empowerment of my neglected segment of society.

"

            

She further said, "I am an educated trans woman in Pakistan. I must be given a chance, though it is my first time, but I will prove myself."

         

She said, "After coming into power, she will work for the education of the transgender community, as this is their basic right."

She said, "Most transgender people discontinue their education due to the discriminatory behavior of society, so this step will further encourage them to prove their abilities."

She said, "Having a respectable livelihood is the right of every person, so this neglected segment also has the right to live with dignity."

She said, "There is a dire need for empowering the transgender community by taking multiple initiatives in the education and health sectors, and we also need to create awareness among the masses to treat them well."

 

She added, "Beside the transgender community, she will also work sincerely for general people to dig out their problems and solve them as soon as possible."

