Civil Society hails award to BUITEMS Vice Chancellor

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :The people from various walks of life on Friday congratulated Vice Chancellor Balochistan University of Information Technology Engineering and Management Sciences, Engineer Farooq Ahmed Bazai for receiving the prestigious Excellence Award.

It may be mentioned here that President Arif Alvi conferred Excellence Award on Vice Chancellor BUITEMS Farooq Bazai In a statement issued here on Friday, Abdul Razaq, Aimal Khan, Abbas Khan, Saad Khan and Rahim Shah extended their best wishes to the VC for his nomination for the splendid civil award.

"It is indeed a moment of pride not only for the university but for the entire province of Balochistan," they said. "Conferring this prestigious award on VC BUITEMS by the government is yet another feather in his cap that itself tells the story of his untiring service in the field of education and society's development," they maintained.