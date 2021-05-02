UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Civil Society Hails Pakistan's Offer Of Medical Aid To India Amid COVID Crisis

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 03:20 PM

Civil society hails Pakistan's offer of medical aid to India amid COVID crisis

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Representatives of the civil society on Sunday praised Pakistan's relief support to its neighbouring country India which is going through staggering surge of COVID 19 on humanitarian grounds.

India is undergoing a spiraling COVID-19 crisis, which is the current epicenter of the pandemic with over 300,000 daily cases since mid-April.

Pakistan has offered to provide relief items to India including ventilators, Bi-PAP, digital X-ray machines and PPEs to help its neighboring country through the hard times while India is yet to respond to Pakistan's offer.

Prof Rashid Khan an interanational relations expert of NUML university while in an exclusive interview with APP said that in recent wave of pandemic as India is really facing the worst situation, this is very significant and generous offer from Pakistan side to show solidarity with India.

He said that this move is much appreciated on both sides of the border at masses adding that It will not have far reaching impact on policy making but it will obviously help to open the closed doors.

He said that political differences apart it is time to show solidarity with humanity.

He said that this is really applausing as an honest duty of Muslims to render help to anyone who is in distress.

He said that the hashtag #PakistanstandswithIndia began trending on Twitter after Pakistan provided timely help to India which would further pave way to normalize their long-standing political issues.

Khan said that Pakistan's solidarity with India at least created an opportunity for both the countries to rethink the hardline and prudently think and act, this is what masses want on both sides.

'Humanity stands at the top' is message delivered by this gesture of solidarity of Pakistan with India,he states.

He said that it is the duty of every Muslim to show their humanitarian quality as guided by islam despite the prejudice being directed towards them.

According to the international media reports, Muslim groups have converted mosques and madrassas into COVID-19 care facilities and the muslim organizations and individuals in india who have come forward to help alleviate the growing burden on the country's healthcare system by offering critical patients oxygen supplies and bed space, is truly commendable.

As India endured an alarming surge in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases last week, overwhelmed hospitals and medical facilities have found an ally in Muslim groups and individuals helping critical patients with oxygen supply and crucial bed space,it added.

Other than these facilities, Muslim groups in India have also started helpline numbers to provide leads about beds and oxygen supplies.

A Report task force has also been formulated which is helping people to find beds, oxygen supply, and drugs like Remedesivir.

Kashmiri Hurriyet leaders have also appreciated Pakistan's gesture of solidarity and urged the global community to extend same assistance and support towards innocent Kashmiri barricaded under curfew in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir who are facing lockdown since August 5, 2018.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Drugs Twitter Civil Society Jammu Same Rashid Khan August Border Sunday 2018 Muslim Media From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

TAQA completes $1.5 billion 7-year and 30-year dua ..

1 hour ago

Air Arabia resumes flights to Almaty

2 hours ago

India&#039;s COVID-19 daily cases hold close to re ..

2 hours ago

UN condemns suicide attack on Afghanistan&#039;s L ..

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chairman of Sudan&#039;s Sovere ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.