Civil Society Hails PM's Special Relief Fund To Facilitate Flood-hit People

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2022 | 02:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Civil society workers appreciated establishment of special fund by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to facilitate flood-hit people of Balochistan, KP, Punjab and Sindh.

The recent rainy spell caused flood situation in different parts of the country and it rendered infrastructure.

It left thousands of people in distress by displacing them from their homes. Similarly, the flood also damaged infrastructure especially agriculture and livestock.

President Young Pakistanis Organization Naeem Iqbal Naeem welcomed the special fund established for the assistance of the flood victims.

He assured that civil society workers and other citizens would respond to the call made by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Chief of Taraqi Pasand Organization Muhammad Jameel also welcomed the initiative. The release of fund Rs 5 billion would surely help minimizing the sufferings of the flood-stricken people. Apart from this, the Pakistani masses always demonstrated sympathy with aggrieved citizens.

He quoted example of earthquake 2005 and floods 2010. He also assured of extending maximum cooperation in this regard.

