Civil society hails Prime Minister Imran Khan announcement to form commission to probe Rs24,000bln borrowing

The civil society here Wednesday hailed the announcement of Prime Minister Imran Khan about setting up of high-powered commission to investigate huge borrowing of Rs24,000billion in 10 years by PPP and PMLN regimes and termed it right decision to unmask elements, who looted and plundered the national wealth

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :The civil society here Wednesday hailed the announcement of Prime Minister Imran Khan about setting up of high-powered commission to investigate huge borrowing of Rs24,000billion in 10 years by PPP and PMLN regimes and termed it right decision to unmask elements, who looted and plundered the national wealth.

PTI leader and Nazim Bahadar Khan has welcomed PM's announcement regarding formation of a high-powered commission to probe huge borrowing taken during the past 10 years of PPP and PMLN regimes, saying the entire nation was stand behind the premier in his fight against corruption.

"PTI is voted to power to eliminate corruption and our fight will continue till this social menace was completely rooted out from the society." "As well know that corruption undermines development, good governance, supremacy of merit and make the country's poorer,' he said, adding the country could have achieved develop status had corruption been controlled in the society in the past.

Misal Khan, former information officer also praised the decision of Prime Minister for constituting of the commission to probe how and who borrowed the money, and where this massive amount was utilized. He said the nation wanted to know under which terms and conditions this huge amount was borrowed.

He said the countries like China that get independence after Pakistan had achieved unprecedented development whereas our country can't achieve developed status due to rampage of corruption, huge borrowing and ill economic policies of the past regimes.

"How the country will make progress when the Government would pay heavy amount to clear foreign debt and borrowed amount taken with heavy interest," he said.

He said PTI will continue efforts against menace of corruption and will ensure supremacy of merit and justice in the society imperative for sustained development.