Civil Society, Health Professionals Call To Regulate ITFAs In All Foods
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2024 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The civil society and health professionals urged Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) and Ministry of Science and technology to adopt a single, unified regulation to limit industrially produced trans-fats (iTFA) across all food categories.
The urgent appeal was made by members of the TRANSFORM Pakistan campaign, spearheaded by Pakistan Youth Change Advocates (PYCA) and supported by the Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI), Heartfile, and several other leading civil society organizations and health professionals, a news release said.
"A single, regulation is the most effective way to limit iTFA to no more than 2 percent of total fats in all foods to safeguard Pakistanis from the harmful effects of trans-fats," said Afshar Iqbal, Director of Communications & Advocacy at PYCA. "This approach is recommended by the World Health Organization and closes loopholes that the food industry could otherwise exploit, ensuring consistent enforcement and protection."
The unified regulatory measures are backed by global best practices, as highlighted by Munawar Hussain, country lead at Global Health Advocacy Incubator. "Adopting a uniform standard regulation is a proven global best practice policy and recommended by WHO. It levels the playing field for all food producers while ensuring that every consumer is safeguarded from the dangers of trans-fats, regardless of the type of food they consume," he emphasized.
“Over 60 countries have already adopted WHO best practice policy by regulating iTFA limits and/or banning Partially Hydrogenated Oils (PHO) for greater public health gains” he added.
Adding to the urgency, Mukhtar Ahmed Ali, Executive Director of CPDI, warned that "A product-by-product approach to prescribe iTFA limit will be inefficient, as it would leave certain food items uncovered, and the enforcement officers will find it hard to implement such a regulation. Therefore, the PSQCA must develop one overarching standard/regulation, which applies to all packaged and non-packaged foods.”
The health implications of industrially produced trans-fats are severe, contributing to a surge in NCDs, including cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, stroke, Alzheimer’s Disease, and various forms of cancer. Dr. Saba Amjad, Executive Director of Heartfile, stressed the critical need for swift action: "Given the rising rates of cardiovascular diseases in Pakistan, adopting the most effective regulatory measures is imperative. A single, clear standard regulation provides a direct path to reducing public exposure to trans-fats and improving health outcomes nationwide."
The TRANSFORM Pakistan campaign, led by PYCA with the patronage of the Ministry of National Health Services, Coordination & Regulation, and GHAI, along with the support of CPDI and Heartfile, is dedicated to advocating life-saving policies, such as enacting a mandatory national limit of 2 grams of iTFA per 100 grams of total fat in all foods. This initiative aims to safeguard the health of Pakistanis while also preventing economic and productivity losses for the country.
