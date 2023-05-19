Civil Society held rally to express solidarity with armed forces

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Civil Society Sukkur organized a rally here, after Friday prayers to express solidarity with the Pakistani forces.

Speakers demanded strict action against the facilitators and implementers of attacking state institutions and said that any political party that burns installations, vehicles, Corps commander's house, under the guise of politics must be dealt with iron hands.

Fazalullah Shaikh, Lala Abid Khokhar and others addressed the rally.