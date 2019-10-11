Civil society holds protest rally against Indian brutalities in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Civil society, school children from various schools of Federal capital and people belonging to all walks of life Friday staged a protest rally from a local Hotel to Indian High Commission to protest the persistent Indian brutalities and human right violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

A large number of children, women, teachers and the leadership of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) participated in the rally and chanted slogans against Indian brutalities.

The rally was led by leaders of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC). The participants demanded immediate lifting of curfew from cccupied valley.

Spokesman APHC Abdul Hameed Lone, other APHC leaders including Sheikh Abdul Mateen Sheikh, Raja Khadim Hussain and Basharat Mughal attended the protest demonstration.

The students were holding placards and banners inscribed with Anti-India slogans. The protestors expressed solidarity with Kashmiris.