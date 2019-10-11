UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Civil Society Holds Protest Rally Against Indian Brutalities In Kashmir

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 02:00 PM

Civil society holds protest rally against Indian brutalities in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Civil society, school children from various schools of Federal capital and people belonging to all walks of life Friday staged a protest rally from a local Hotel to Indian High Commission to protest the persistent Indian brutalities and human right violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

      A large number of children, women, teachers and the leadership of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) participated in the rally and chanted slogans against Indian brutalities.

The rally was led by leaders of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC). The participants demanded immediate lifting of curfew from cccupied valley.

Spokesman APHC Abdul Hameed Lone, other APHC leaders including Sheikh Abdul Mateen Sheikh, Raja Khadim Hussain and Basharat Mughal attended the protest demonstration.

The students were holding placards and banners inscribed with Anti-India slogans. The protestors expressed solidarity with Kashmiris.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir Protest Hurriyat Conference Hotel Women All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Post offers 35000 internships to youth

36 minutes ago

South Africa's ex-leader Zuma to face corruption c ..

36 minutes ago

T20 Cricket Cup to start in Lahore from Sunday

36 minutes ago

Indian govt staging another election drama in IOK: ..

36 minutes ago

Egypt's Security Forces Kill Suicide Attacker Plan ..

36 minutes ago

China rejects stance of India on Kashmir: Special ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.