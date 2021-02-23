UrduPoint.com
Civil Society Holds Rally Against Child Sexual Abuse, Murder

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 08:15 PM

Civil society holds rally against child sexual abuse, murder

Civil society on Tuesday staged protest rally against increasing incidents of child sexual abuse and murder in Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Civil society on Tuesday staged protest rally against increasing incidents of child sexual abuse and murder in Sindh. The rally was led by Firdous Sangi, Suhni Paras, Farheen Mughul and transgender Sana which was started from old campus of Sindh University to Hyderabad press club.

Participants of the rally were carrying placards, banners inscribed with slogan to protect citizens from such crimes.

They urged the security agencies to take immediate steps and ensure protection of masses.

