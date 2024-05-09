Open Menu

Civil Society Hosts 'Pegham-e-Aman Rally' To Promote Peace, Sovereignty

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2024 | 03:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The civil society and social organizations led by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi organized a "Pegham-e- Aman Rally" in Hyderabad on Thursday, which started at Shabbaz Building and culminated at the office of the Post Master General.

The rally aimed to promote peace and stability in Pakistan and condemn harmful activities that threaten the country's sovereignty.

The event was attended by various dignitaries including Additional Deputy Commissioner Mehwish Aijaz, Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Chana, Assistant Commissioner Rural Anees Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Saud Baloch and others.

Addressing the participants, DC Tariq Qureshi emphasized the importance of peace and unity for the betterment of the country. He condemned negative activities that harm the country's sovereignty and called for collective efforts to promote harmony and stability. The participants of the rally also shouted slogans of Pakistan Army Zindabad and Pakistan Zindabad.

