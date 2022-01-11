UrduPoint.com

Civil Society Introduces "wall Of Compassion" At Haram Gate Chowk

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2022 | 05:05 PM

Former Vice Chancellor Bahauddin Zakariya University Dr Tariq Mahmood Ansari inaugurated " Deewar-e-Ehsas" (Wall of Compassion), at Haram Gate Chowk, here on Tuesday

The wall of compassion was introduced after self-help basis by Civil Society Forum. Deewar-e-Ehsas is a charity work phenomenon and a kind of welfare, usually done by attaching clothes hangers at a particular wall to encourage people to donate miscellaneous useful things for the poor and shelter-less people. It is the second wall of particular nature in city. The first one was introduced by District Administration at Industrial Home, near MDA Chowk.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Tariq Mahmood Ansari said that services towards humanity was not less than worship. He stressed the need to promote attitude of human compassion in the society to serve the homeless people. He urged financially strong people to donate items of daily use for the poor. On this occasion, Barrister Malik Usman Dogar, Shahid Mahmood Ansari, Dr Farooq Khan, Gulnaaz Kashif also spoke and express resolved to provide much needed relief to people through this wall of kindness.

