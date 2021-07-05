Civil society, IRD employees protest against life attempt on IRD Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Hundreds of people representing various segments of the AJK civil society including business community activists, lawyers, social workers as well as the non-gazetted employees of the Inland Revenue Department of Azad Jammu Kashmir were protesting for over last four days in various AJK cities including the State's metropolis and Mirpur to register their protest against the recent alleged life attempt on Asim Shoukat Chaudhry, Commissioner Inland Revenue Department (IRD), Indirect Taxes of the AJK government.

The non-gazetted employees of the IRD have reportedly declared to continue the phased protest against the abortive assassination attempt on Asim Shaukat till the acceptance of their demands including arrest of the accused involved in the alleged incident of attack on Asim near the AJK Prime Minister House in Muzaffarabad on Thursday last, when he was leaving the PM House after attending officials meetings with senior officials of the AJK government.

The protestors demanded immediate arrest of Baber Taj, the alleged principal accused and his accomplices involved in the alleged life-attempt incident against the CIT Asim Shoukat, to bring them to justice without further delay.

The Muzaffarabad police has booked the accused involved in the incident, on the report lodged by the CIT, IRD Asim Shaukat. Further investigations are in progress. The accused had alleged stormed the official car of Asim, wherein he was on board, while he left the AJK Prime Minister House on Thursday. However, he got narrow escape as the car driver rushed the vehicle from the site to avert the sharp repercussions of the sudden attack.

The non-gazetted employees of the AJK Inland Revenue Department continued their pen-down strike in various offices of the department in AJK on the 4th consecutive day on Monday to register their protest.

APP / AHR.