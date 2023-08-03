Open Menu

Civil Society Lauds KP Government's Supportive Measures For NPOs Registration Extension

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Civil Society Lauds KP Government's Supportive Measures for NPOs Registration Extension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) Coalition wholeheartedly appreciates the thoughtful and supportive step taken by the Home & Tribal Affairs Department of KP to grant a six-month grace period (180 days) for the registration of NPOs (Non profit Organisations) under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Charities Act 2019.

The decision that superseded the earlier notification that called for legal action against non-compliant NGOs, is an act of great understanding and facilitation, says CSOs in a press statement issued here on Thursday.

The realization of the challenges faced by NPOs and the subsequent allowance of ample time for compliance reveals the government's flexible approach and eagerness to work in harmony with civil society organizations, it added.

It reflects the respect and support for the vital contributions these organizations make towards social cohesion and community development, underlining the essential partnership between government and civil society.

The civil society organizations value the commitment of the KP Government to create an environment where civil society can prosper, despite the global challenges posed by financial crimes such as money laundering and terrorism financing.

This decision balances the need for robust regulatory frameworks and the preservation of civic spaces, fostering trust and collaboration, the statement continued.

The extended timeline for registration will enable NPOs to better understand the Act's provisions, organize their operations in compliance with the law, and continue their valuable work unhindered. This is a significant step towards building a cooperative relationship between the government and civil society, fostering a culture of mutual respect and understanding.

Qamar Naseem program Manager Blue Veins and a civil society activist said "This facilitative gesture by the Home Department and Charity Commission is a clear indication of their commitment to nurturing a healthy, supportive environment for NPOs.It underscores the importance of our collaborative efforts towards social development and financial security." Yar Mohmmad Shaheen Coordinator District Coordination Council (DCC) an Umbrella of NGOs registered with the Social Welfare Department said this decision is an affirmation of the government's understanding of our role and the challenges we face.

It allows us to work towards our shared goals of a robust, financially secure society that values civic engagement.'"We look forward to continuing working in partnership with the government, and we appreciate the enabling environment that they have fostered through their understanding and supportive actions.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Society Money 2019 Government

Recent Stories

SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military t ..

SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military trials

31 minutes ago
 GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sec ..

GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sector&#039;s development, exchan ..

1 hour ago
 Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last ..

Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last fiscal year

2 hours ago
 PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

5 hours ago
UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invi ..

UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invitation to visit Iran

12 hours ago
 UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Ch ..

UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Championship kicks off in style ..

12 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) defers PTI c ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) defers PTI chief's indictment in contempt ..

14 hours ago
 Former Biden Associate Says Calls Between Joe, Hun ..

Former Biden Associate Says Calls Between Joe, Hunter Biden Constitute Abuse of ..

14 hours ago
 UoT's Syndicate members urge assurance of quality ..

UoT's Syndicate members urge assurance of quality education at university

14 hours ago
 Three killed in Sariab Road firing

Three killed in Sariab Road firing

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan