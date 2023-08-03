PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) Coalition wholeheartedly appreciates the thoughtful and supportive step taken by the Home & Tribal Affairs Department of KP to grant a six-month grace period (180 days) for the registration of NPOs (Non profit Organisations) under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Charities Act 2019.

The decision that superseded the earlier notification that called for legal action against non-compliant NGOs, is an act of great understanding and facilitation, says CSOs in a press statement issued here on Thursday.

The realization of the challenges faced by NPOs and the subsequent allowance of ample time for compliance reveals the government's flexible approach and eagerness to work in harmony with civil society organizations, it added.

It reflects the respect and support for the vital contributions these organizations make towards social cohesion and community development, underlining the essential partnership between government and civil society.

The civil society organizations value the commitment of the KP Government to create an environment where civil society can prosper, despite the global challenges posed by financial crimes such as money laundering and terrorism financing.

This decision balances the need for robust regulatory frameworks and the preservation of civic spaces, fostering trust and collaboration, the statement continued.

The extended timeline for registration will enable NPOs to better understand the Act's provisions, organize their operations in compliance with the law, and continue their valuable work unhindered. This is a significant step towards building a cooperative relationship between the government and civil society, fostering a culture of mutual respect and understanding.

Qamar Naseem program Manager Blue Veins and a civil society activist said "This facilitative gesture by the Home Department and Charity Commission is a clear indication of their commitment to nurturing a healthy, supportive environment for NPOs.It underscores the importance of our collaborative efforts towards social development and financial security." Yar Mohmmad Shaheen Coordinator District Coordination Council (DCC) an Umbrella of NGOs registered with the Social Welfare Department said this decision is an affirmation of the government's understanding of our role and the challenges we face.

It allows us to work towards our shared goals of a robust, financially secure society that values civic engagement.'"We look forward to continuing working in partnership with the government, and we appreciate the enabling environment that they have fostered through their understanding and supportive actions.