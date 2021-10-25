UrduPoint.com

Civil Society Leader Condemns India Over Brutalities In IOK

Sumaira FH 16 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 04:20 PM

Civil society leader condemns India over brutalities in IOK

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Civil society leader and renowned writer, Dr. Haroon Rasheed has strongly condemned Indian government for committing brutalities in Kashmir.

Talking to journalists here, he said that Indian government had been victimizing innocent people of Indian Illegal Occupied Kashmir (IIOK) for decades. He said that hundreds of thousands of soldiers of Indian army were deployed in IIOK to curb freedom movement of Kashmiri people.

"International community has witnessed that people of IIOK do not want to live under the Indian rule," he said adding that but they wanted freedom from India.

He said that armed Indian forces had been committing brutalities against innocent people of IIOK even against women and children. "Women, children even aging persons are being victimized in IIOK by Indian armed forces," he said.

He said that the United Nations and European Union must realize the worst situation of IOK where local people were being suppressed and tortured.

He vowed that people of Pakistan would continue standing by their brethren and sisters of IIOK.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir Army United Nations European Union Women From Government

Recent Stories

MoE, LinkedIn to enhance UAE’s attractiveness as ..

MoE, LinkedIn to enhance UAE’s attractiveness as destination for global talent ..

5 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Czech Republic

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Czech Republic

21 minutes ago
 Sudan's Information Ministry Qualifies Statement o ..

Sudan's Information Ministry Qualifies Statement on Gov't Dissolution as Militar ..

4 minutes ago
 HERO Hatta, Dubai Muscle Show and Moonlight Classi ..

HERO Hatta, Dubai Muscle Show and Moonlight Classic headline list of 32 sports e ..

54 minutes ago
 European Commission Calling for Release of Sudanes ..

European Commission Calling for Release of Sudanese Officials

4 minutes ago
 HEC announces PakFrance research programme for fac ..

HEC announces PakFrance research programme for faculties' funding

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.