Civil society leader condemns India over brutalities in IOK

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Civil society leader and renowned writer, Dr. Haroon Rasheed has strongly condemned Indian government for committing brutalities in Kashmir.

Talking to journalists here, he said that Indian government had been victimizing innocent people of Indian Illegal Occupied Kashmir (IIOK) for decades. He said that hundreds of thousands of soldiers of Indian army were deployed in IIOK to curb freedom movement of Kashmiri people.

"International community has witnessed that people of IIOK do not want to live under the Indian rule," he said adding that but they wanted freedom from India.

He said that armed Indian forces had been committing brutalities against innocent people of IIOK even against women and children. "Women, children even aging persons are being victimized in IIOK by Indian armed forces," he said.

He said that the United Nations and European Union must realize the worst situation of IOK where local people were being suppressed and tortured.

He vowed that people of Pakistan would continue standing by their brethren and sisters of IIOK.