Civil society members visit graves of Pak Army martyrs

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :The members of the civil society of Larkana district on Friday visited the graves of the martyred officers of the Pakistan Army belonging to Larkana district and paid tribute to them by laying wreaths on their graves.

They visited the mausoleum of Shaheed Major Mujahid Mirani, a resident of Naudero, who was martyred in the NATO forces attack on Salala check post in 2011 and Shaheed Major Pilot Saeed Ahmed Tunio, a resident of Sajawal Tunio village of Bakrani Taluka of Larkana who were martyred in helicopter crash in Musa Goth, Windar, Lasbela on August 2, 2022.

Special prayers were offered for the elevation of the martyrs and also prayed to the Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed souls of the martyrs. They also prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country.

On this occasion, the relatives of the martyr Major Tunio and others said that the martyr Major Saeed Ahmed Tanyu sacrificed his life for the country and we are proud of his martyrdom. We do and promise that the people of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Army to give a face-to-face response to the enemies at every turn.