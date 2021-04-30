UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Civil Society Must Be Facilitated To Achieve SDGs'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 02:10 PM

'Civil Society must be facilitated to achieve SDGs'

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Speakers at conference stressed on meaningful spaces and conducive environment for civil society organization to strengthen their collaborative role in the achievement of global agenda of development.

They shared these views while speaking in a National Conference conducted by Blue Veins to discuss the impact of COVID-19 and restrictive environment towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals with a special focus on SDG 5 (gender equality), according to a press released issued here on Friday.

The participants discussed the key findings and recommendation of the report of the Special Rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association and the importance of using this work.

While addressing the conference, Dr Qibla Ayaz Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology said "By adopting the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Pakistani Govt re-established a new call for action to change the country with a trans-formative vision for development." He added that civil society must be facilitated by the Government to better achieve SDG and they must be able to exercise the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and association and the implementation of the 2030 Agenda".

Qamar Naseem, Program Coordinator Blue Veins highlighted the challenges and restrictive spaces caused by the COVID-19 have been jeopardizing the role of CSOs in implementation of the 2030 Agenda.

Sayed Raza Ali of Peace & Justice Network (PJN) emphasized that "Govt and the CSO must recognize the linkages between the exercise of the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and association and the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development".

The participants of the conference agreed that the pandemic has highlighted the work that is still to be done in the journey to gender equality. Solutions explored included a conducive environment for NGOs and other civil society included job security, digital transformation, women in peace building roles, access to health services, and intergenerational co-leadership.

The event was carried out under the strict COVID SOPs and government regulations and was well attended with limited participation of CSO representatives, lawyers, the business community, Line departments and Human Rights Institutions.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Business Civil Society Lawyers Job Sudanese Pound Women Event Government CII

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler condoles with King of Jordan on deat ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore to undergo lockdown on weekends to control ..

12 minutes ago

Video showing police officers dancing to spread aw ..

46 minutes ago

PM to pay a day-long visit to Gilgit-Baltistan

1 hour ago

Global coronavirus cases top 150M: Johns Hopkins

1 hour ago

Chinese envoy calls on Air Chief

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.