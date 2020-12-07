UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Civil Society, NGOs Urged To Create Awareness On Voters Proper Registration

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

Civil society, NGOs urged to create awareness on voters proper registration

Multan, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Two simple, but impressive ceremonies were arranged in Multan and Muzaffargarh to mark National Voters' Day on Monday.

Civil society, differently abled, gender persons, and women attended the ceremonies.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) urged upon civil society and Non Governmental Organizations (NGOs) to come forward for creating awareness among masses about proper Registration of their ballots.

In Multan, District Election Commissioner(DEC) 1, Saleem Akbar shed light in depth about ECP steps regarding women, special and gender persons and minorities casting votes.

He called for proper Registration of votes according to CNIC addresses.

He informed the participants about rules of the ECP in this connection.

DEC-II Muhammad Shafiq stated that December 7,1970 was the historic day when voters exercised their right to vote first time in general elections.

District Voters education Committee members were invited to attend the ceremony.

In Muzaffargarh, addressing the ceremony Election officer Liaqat Nawazish Shahid stressed the need of sensitizing specially women voters as they constitute 50 PC of the population, but voters are much less among them.

Most of women even do not have Computerized National Identitity Cards (CNIC), he maintained.

He informed that citizens could get farm-21 from ECP office or centres for proper Registration of their votes.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Multan Education Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Civil Society Muzaffargarh December Women From

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General Participates in the Seventh ..

10 minutes ago

Man beaten by Maryam Nawaz’s guards for touching ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Customs displays eight advanced technologica ..

33 minutes ago

Ajman Free Zone introduces new packages for IT com ..

36 minutes ago

The most favorite areas of PM in Pakistan

38 minutes ago

Discouraging private LNG imports resulting in heav ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.