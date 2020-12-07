Civil society, NGOs urged to create awareness on voters proper registration

Multan, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Two simple, but impressive ceremonies were arranged in Multan and Muzaffargarh to mark National Voters' Day on Monday.

Civil society, differently abled, gender persons, and women attended the ceremonies.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) urged upon civil society and Non Governmental Organizations (NGOs) to come forward for creating awareness among masses about proper Registration of their ballots.

In Multan, District Election Commissioner(DEC) 1, Saleem Akbar shed light in depth about ECP steps regarding women, special and gender persons and minorities casting votes.

He called for proper Registration of votes according to CNIC addresses.

He informed the participants about rules of the ECP in this connection.

DEC-II Muhammad Shafiq stated that December 7,1970 was the historic day when voters exercised their right to vote first time in general elections.

District Voters education Committee members were invited to attend the ceremony.

In Muzaffargarh, addressing the ceremony Election officer Liaqat Nawazish Shahid stressed the need of sensitizing specially women voters as they constitute 50 PC of the population, but voters are much less among them.

Most of women even do not have Computerized National Identitity Cards (CNIC), he maintained.

He informed that citizens could get farm-21 from ECP office or centres for proper Registration of their votes.