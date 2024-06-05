(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Blue Veins and the Provincial Alliance for Sustainable Tobacco Control on Wednesday commended the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Government for its landmark decision to increase the local tobacco tax (cess) by 400 percent. This substantial increase is projected to generate over PKR 2 billion ($7.2 million) annually, which will be dedicated to enhancing health facilities across KP. This move marks the first increase in the provincial Tobacco Cess since 1996, they said.

The KP Government has also introduced a remarkable provincial excise duty on tobacco through the enactment of the "Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Excise Duty (Unmanufactured) Tobacco Act 2024." For the first time, this tax will be levied on tobacco companies at the rate of Rs 50 per kilogram. An important aspect of this new legislation is the mandatory registration of Green Leaf Threshing (GLT) units, which will significantly contribute to the establishment of a comprehensive track-and-trace system in KP.

These actions align with the World Health Organization's Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC) and reflect the civil society demands that have been advocated over the past two years. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Provincial Alliance for Sustainable Tobacco Control has been instrumental in creating momentum and challenging the tobacco industry's myths and narratives.

In a statement, Qamar Naseem, Program Manager at Blue Veins stated that effective tobacco control was crucial for safeguarding public health and reducing the economic burden of tobacco-related diseases.

Taxing the tobacco industry not only generates significant revenue for health initiatives but also discourages consumption, ultimately saving lives and improving community well-being. The recent legislative measures in KP are a monumental step towards creating a healthier future for our citizens."

Imran Takkar, a prominent civil society activist said that the KP Government's decision was a major victory for public health and tobacco control. It demonstrates a firm commitment to protecting citizens from the harms of tobacco, in line with international standards and the WHO FCTC, he said.

The civil society organizations appreciated Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Minister of Excise and Taxation Mr Khaleeq Ur Rehman, Director General Excise and Director of Revenue Excise and Taxation for their leadership and in making these crucial advancements.

The civil society organizations also demanded that the KP Government reenact the Tobacco Vendor Act, which will regulate the sale of tobacco products and restrict access to minors. This act will help curb the proliferation of tobacco outlets near schools and public spaces, ensuring a safer environment for our youth. Reenacting this law will significantly reduce tobacco consumption rates, protect public health, and align with global best practices for tobacco control. It is a vital step towards a healthier KP.