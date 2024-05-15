Open Menu

Civil Society Organizations Equipped With Public, Social Audit Expertise In WASH Sector

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Civil society organizations equipped with public, social audit expertise in WASH Sector

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) FANSA, IRSP Wednesday organized training on Rising for Rights under the Freshwater Action Network South Asia (FANSA) and Integrated Regional Support Program (IRSP) to equip Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and Community-Based Organizations (CBOs) with the skills necessary to conduct public and social audits in the WASH (Water, Sanitation, Hygiene) sector.

A renowned trainer, Dr. Israr Ahmad conducted the training. The training yielded several significant outcomes as participants enhanced their skills and knowledge in conducting social audits, enabling effective monitoring and evaluation of WASH services in their communities.

Civil society activists and CBO representatives now have the capacity to hold service providers and authorities accountable through evidence-based advocacy and action. Social audits foster greater transparency and accountability in WASH service delivery, ensuring efficient and equitable resource allocation.

By identifying gaps in WASH services, participants can advocate for policy changes and resource allocations that improve access and quality for marginalized communities. The training promotes active involvement of community members in monitoring and decision-making processes, fostering ownership and empowerment.

Participants were equipped to form and lead Social Audit Committees (SACs) with clear mandates and guidelines, ensuring sustained monitoring efforts. Understanding the application of legal instruments, such as the Right to Information (RTI) Act 2013, enables participants to access critical information for thorough social audits and advocacy.

Participants developed tailored action plans for their communities, outlining specific steps and responsibilities for conducting social audits and implementing advocacy strategies.

The training facilitates networking among participants, fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing to address common WASH sector challenges. By building the capacity of civil society activists and CBO representatives, the training will contribute to long-term improvements in WASH service delivery, leading to healthier and more sustainable communities.

This initiative ensured that CSOs and CBOs are well-equipped to conduct effective public and social audits, ultimately leading to improved WASH services and community well-being.

The training was attended by members from the Task Team, the WASH network, and civil society organizations from Mardan, who participated enthusiastically.

Related Topics

Water Civil Society Mardan Lead From Asia

Recent Stories

£190 million case: IHC allows Imran Khan’s bail ..

£190 million case: IHC allows Imran Khan’s bail plea

20 minutes ago
 Azma Bokhari says new defamation law much needed f ..

Azma Bokhari says new defamation law much needed for Punjab

4 hours ago
 PCB appoints David Reid as mental coach for nation ..

PCB appoints David Reid as mental coach for national cricket team

4 hours ago
 Weather Update: Scorching heat to hit Pakistan’s ..

Weather Update: Scorching heat to hit Pakistan’s most parts today

5 hours ago
 Army major martyred, 3 terrorists killed during IB ..

Army major martyred, 3 terrorists killed during IBO in Balochistan

5 hours ago
 Who owns what in Dubai: Here is complete detail of ..

Who owns what in Dubai: Here is complete detail of prominent Pakistani figures

5 hours ago
ATC confirms bail of Zartaj Gul, 24 others in May ..

ATC confirms bail of Zartaj Gul, 24 others in May 9 cases

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024

10 hours ago
 German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB

German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB

18 hours ago
 IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign agai ..

IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign against judges cases

19 hours ago
 Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowle ..

Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowledge piracy

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan