Civil Society Organizations Equipped With Public, Social Audit Expertise In WASH Sector
Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2024 | 04:20 PM
MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) FANSA, IRSP Wednesday organized training on Rising for Rights under the Freshwater Action Network South Asia (FANSA) and Integrated Regional Support Program (IRSP) to equip Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and Community-Based Organizations (CBOs) with the skills necessary to conduct public and social audits in the WASH (Water, Sanitation, Hygiene) sector.
A renowned trainer, Dr. Israr Ahmad conducted the training. The training yielded several significant outcomes as participants enhanced their skills and knowledge in conducting social audits, enabling effective monitoring and evaluation of WASH services in their communities.
Civil society activists and CBO representatives now have the capacity to hold service providers and authorities accountable through evidence-based advocacy and action. Social audits foster greater transparency and accountability in WASH service delivery, ensuring efficient and equitable resource allocation.
By identifying gaps in WASH services, participants can advocate for policy changes and resource allocations that improve access and quality for marginalized communities. The training promotes active involvement of community members in monitoring and decision-making processes, fostering ownership and empowerment.
Participants were equipped to form and lead Social Audit Committees (SACs) with clear mandates and guidelines, ensuring sustained monitoring efforts. Understanding the application of legal instruments, such as the Right to Information (RTI) Act 2013, enables participants to access critical information for thorough social audits and advocacy.
Participants developed tailored action plans for their communities, outlining specific steps and responsibilities for conducting social audits and implementing advocacy strategies.
The training facilitates networking among participants, fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing to address common WASH sector challenges. By building the capacity of civil society activists and CBO representatives, the training will contribute to long-term improvements in WASH service delivery, leading to healthier and more sustainable communities.
This initiative ensured that CSOs and CBOs are well-equipped to conduct effective public and social audits, ultimately leading to improved WASH services and community well-being.
The training was attended by members from the Task Team, the WASH network, and civil society organizations from Mardan, who participated enthusiastically.
