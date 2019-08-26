UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Civil Society Organizations For Another Dar-ul Aman

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 03:08 PM

Civil society organizations for another Dar-ul Aman

Representatives of civil society on Monday demanded the authorities concerned to setup another Dar-ul-Aman in Rawalpindi to facilitate the deserving women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Representatives of civil society on Monday demanded the authorities concerned to setup another Dar-ul-Aman in Rawalpindi to facilitate the deserving women.

According to a press release ,the deserving women were facing several problems due to limited space and there was no alternate place for them in the city.

Sonia Shafiq, a women rights activist asked for increasing the sitting place for women at Dar ul Aman, as many deserving women cannot get admission due to limited seats.� Another women rights activist , Sadia Naseer said that women can take shelter and medical treatment there.

She said although necessary facilities were available but the administration must take care of educated women who want to continue their studies. Robina Akhtar, a political activist said that women could get admission in Dar ul Aman by court orders or recommendation of an NGO.

Official said that a woman should have a valid reason to go to Dar ul Aman.

She said that Dar ul Aman is a place where a woman can live who does not haveany residence.

Related Topics

Civil Society Rawalpindi Women Court

Recent Stories

Man electrocuted in Faisalabad

44 seconds ago

Canary Islands fire finally under control

46 seconds ago

German business confidence at lowest level since 2 ..

48 seconds ago

ATC to resume Imran Farooq murder case hearing on ..

3 minutes ago

Govt funded Rs 6.55 bln to Higher Education Commi ..

3 minutes ago

DP World, CCC Group to develop &#039;Traders Marke ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.