Civil society organizations for another Dar-ul Aman

Representatives of civil society on Monday demanded the authorities concerned to setup another Dar-ul-Aman in Rawalpindi to facilitate the deserving women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Representatives of civil society on Monday demanded the authorities concerned to setup another Dar-ul-Aman in Rawalpindi to facilitate the deserving women.

According to a press release ,the deserving women were facing several problems due to limited space and there was no alternate place for them in the city.

Sonia Shafiq, a women rights activist asked for increasing the sitting place for women at Dar ul Aman, as many deserving women cannot get admission due to limited seats.� Another women rights activist , Sadia Naseer said that women can take shelter and medical treatment there.

She said although necessary facilities were available but the administration must take care of educated women who want to continue their studies. Robina Akhtar, a political activist said that women could get admission in Dar ul Aman by court orders or recommendation of an NGO.

Official said that a woman should have a valid reason to go to Dar ul Aman.

She said that Dar ul Aman is a place where a woman can live who does not haveany residence.