Civil society organizations for stronger tobacco control measures in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) In response to recent discussions promoting tobacco harm reduction (THR) strategies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Provincial Alliance for Sustainable Tobacco and Nicotine Control (PASTC) strongly urge the provincial government to strictly implement Article 5.3 of the World Health Organization’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO-FCTC).

PASTC said that WHO-FCTC is essential to safeguard public health policy from the undue influence of the tobacco industry and its front groups, which continuously exploit harm reduction narratives to weaken tobacco control efforts.

Qamar Naseem, the convener of PASTC here on Tuesday emphasised, “the tobacco industry is promoting tobacco harm reduction strategies such as nicotine pouches and e-cigarettes/vapes as ‘less harmful’ alternatives, but this narrative distracts from the real issue – the need for comprehensive tobacco control that prioritizes public health over corporate profits.

He said the industry’s promotion of these products is nothing more than a strategy to expand nicotine dependence and maintain market share.

Qamar said that since the ratification of the FCTC, Article 5.3 has been significant in protecting public health policies from the influence of tobacco companies. However, the tobacco industry has continuously employed front groups and misleading campaigns to interfere with policy making, pushing for the deregulation of new tobacco products, including e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches.

He said that these tactics are evident in the recent roundtable conference held here that highlighted THR as a solution, while failing to acknowledge the extensive health risks associated with nicotine addiction.

Health experts and advocates call on the government to reinforce and fully implement Article 5.3 of the FCTC to ensure that public health interests are prioritized and protected from tobacco industry interference.

He said that efforts to reject tobacco industry influence must ensure transparency to prevent conflicts of interest in public health policies. The harm reduction narrative is a tactic by the industry to shift focus from the real solution: evidence-based tobacco control measures such as higher taxes, stricter advertising restrictions, and smoke-free enforcement.

He said that novel tobacco products, often marketed to youth, should not be seen as safer alternatives, as they contribute to nicotine addiction and exacerbate the tobacco epidemic.

Qamar said that the tobacco industry’s global track record of influencing health policies, especially in low and middle-income countries including Pakistan, shows the urgent need for vigilance.

PASTC is committed to raising awareness about the industry's manipulative tactics and advocating for stronger tobacco control measures that include excluding tobacco industry interests from public health regulations, he noted.

“Our government has an obligation under the FCTC to prevent the tobacco industry from shaping public health policy,” added Naseem. “We must remain vigilant and reject all attempts by the industry to distort scientific evidence and derail progress toward a tobacco-free Pakistan.”

APP/adi