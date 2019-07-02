Civil Society Organizations to help streamline HBW registration in Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) : Civil Society Organizations here on Tuesday extended their services to the Sindh Government to help expedite registration of Home Based Workers (HBWs) in the province and facilitate efficient implementation of Sindh HBW ACT 2018

Discussing the important process of implementation of Sindh Home Based Workers Act, passed by the provincial Assembly on May 9 last year, the activists were unanimous in their opinion that delay in the registration process had hampered implementation of the much warranted law.

The consultation meeting held at Aurat Foundation office was attended by senior labour leader Habib uddin Junaidi along with Ghulam Nabi Memon Mehnaz Rehman, Naheed Syed, Farhat Parveen, Shuja uddin Qureishi and others.

Chairperson, Sindh Commission on Women Status, Nuzhat Shirin also present on the occasion registered her reservation about the age related to young workers.

Umme Laila Azhar, Coordinator, HomeNet and one of the pioneers of HBW rights' movement highlighted importance of uniformity in forms to be used for registration of HBWs and also referred to provision of amendments in the act in accordance to submissions forwarded by concerned stakeholders.

Participants of the meeting appreciated that the Sindh Home Based Workers Act 2018 has emerged to be an official guarantee for protection of the rights of thousands of HBWs, comprising mainly women but with also a significant numbers of men and adolescents, aged above 14, as per ILO definition.

It was, however, observed with concern that capacity limitations of the authorities associated with provincial labour department hademerged to be a major hindrance in its implementation.