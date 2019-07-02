UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Civil Society Organizations To Help Streamline HBW Registration In Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 08:50 PM

Civil Society Organizations to help streamline HBW registration in Sindh

Civil Society Organizations here on Tuesday extended their services to the Sindh Government to help expedite registration of Home Based Workers (HBWs) in the province and facilitate efficient implementation of Sindh HBW ACT 2018

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Civil Society Organizations here on Tuesday extended their services to the Sindh Government to help expedite registration of Home Based Workers (HBWs) in the province and facilitate efficient implementation of Sindh HBW ACT 2018.

Discussing the important process of implementation of Sindh Home Based Workers Act, passed by the provincial Assembly on May 9 last year, the activists were unanimous in their opinion that delay in the registration process had hampered implementation of the much warranted law.

The consultation meeting held at Aurat Foundation office was attended by senior labour leader Habib uddin Junaidi along with Ghulam Nabi Memon Mehnaz Rehman, Naheed Syed, Farhat Parveen, Shuja uddin Qureishi and others.

Chairperson, Sindh Commission on Women Status, Nuzhat Shirin also present on the occasion registered her reservation about the age related to young workers.

Umme Laila Azhar, Coordinator, HomeNet and one of the pioneers of HBW rights' movement highlighted importance of uniformity in forms to be used for registration of HBWs and also referred to provision of amendments in the act in accordance to submissions forwarded by concerned stakeholders.

Participants of the meeting appreciated that the Sindh Home Based Workers Act 2018 has emerged to be an official guarantee for protection of the rights of thousands of HBWs, comprising mainly women but with also a significant numbers of men and adolescents, aged above 14, as per ILO definition.

It was, however, observed with concern that capacity limitations of the authorities associated with provincial labour department hademerged to be a major hindrance in its implementation.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Civil Society Young Ilo May Women 2018 Government Labour

Recent Stories

OIC Welcomes Measures to Reinvigorate Partnerships ..

27 minutes ago

Irfan and Naseem guide Pakistan U19 to victory in ..

33 minutes ago

AJK health centres to be linked with Pak hospitals ..

44 minutes ago

KP Chief Minister directs quality completion of BR ..

3 minutes ago

Minister visits Shamozai feeder Swat

3 minutes ago

11,530 riders challaned for not using helmet, Rs. ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.