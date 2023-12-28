Civil Society Organizations urge Provincial Government to discourage partnerships with tobacco industry, allies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Blue Veins and the Provincial Alliance for Sustainable Tobacco Control Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday called on provincial government to remain vigilant of the manipulative tactics employed by the tobacco industry and its allies, emphasizing the need for concerted efforts to combat these deceptive strategies and protect public health.

In a press statement issued here, they alleged that the tobacco industry, notorious for its creation of front groups and astroturf organizations, continues to be the single greatest challenge to undermine tobacco control activities.

By sustaining a weak regulatory environment, the industry aims to to boost sales and expand their market.

There is a fundamental and irreconcilable conflict between the tobacco industry’s interests and public health policy interests.

Also, WHO’ FCTC 2003 urges all member states to ensure discouraging partnering or non-enforceable agreements with the industry or its front groups.

"Governments and civil society organizations must remain vigilant against the third parties, front groups, and astroturf groups supported by the tobacco industry," stated Sana Ahmad, Program Coordinator of Blue Veins.

"These entities, often masquerading as independent organizations, are in fact mouthpieces for tobacco companies, pushing agendas that serve the industry’s interests at the expense of public health.

"

The industry employs the third-party technique, a classic public relations tactic, to disguise its operations and influence.

This involves channeling funding, expertise, and messaging to organizations that can carry the tobacco agenda under the guise of legitimacy. While some of these organizations are transparently linked to the industry, such as trade associations or PR firms, others operate under the guise of independence, making it challenging to identify and counter their influence.

Front groups, a particular concern, are established, funded, and/or controlled by the tobacco industry but claim to act independently.

Their financial ties to the industry are often opaque, and they misleadingly purport to represent public or special interests.

Similarly, astroturf groups are designed to simulate grassroots support or opposition, either by recruiting supporters or fabricating them.

"Mr. Imran Takkar, a key advocate in the fight against tobacco industry interference, firmly asserts, 'The tobacco industry should not be a partner in any initiative linked to setting or implementing public health policies.

It's essential to recognize that the interests of this industry stand in direct conflict with the goals of public health. Any collaboration with them in this context not only undermines the integrity of our public health initiatives but also jeopardizes the health and well-being of our communities.'