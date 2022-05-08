Civil Society organized a seminar , take out rally to express deep love with Pak Army

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :President Anjuman e Tarjan Syed Ameer Hassan said that Pakistan Army was one of the bravest and devote Army of the world and has the ability to meet the all kind of challenges.

President Anjuman e Tarjan Syed Ameer Hassan while addressing in seminar which was Organized by civil society of Muzaffargarh on Sunday to show their deep love with Pak Army said Pakistan Army was not only lion of battlefield ,but it has contributed a lot in nation building after helping civil governments in all walk of life.People from all walk of life took part in this seminar and expressed their love with Pakistan Army.

Provincial President of Punjab Goods transport Malik Javed Akhter said while expressing his views that Pakistan Army always fight to secure Pakistan from our internal and external enemies and defeated them after giving precious lives .He said that brave soldiers and officers sacrificed their lives to secure our future ,throwing light on recent propaganda campaign against Pakistan Army on social media he strictly condemn after saying that those people who were taking part in propaganda were real enemies of Pakistan and they have not any right to live in this state.

President Press club AB Mujahid said that Our enemy was using Propaganda campaign on social media as war weapon ,we as Pakistanis were with Pakistan Army and we all should take all possible steps to defeat our enemy on social media forum. He said that we could not forget our brave Army at any cost.

After seminar various departments took out rally to express solidarity with Pakistan Army in fight against terrorism and extending sacrifices for cause of dear homeland, here on Sunday.

The rally commenced from Press club and culminated at Ali Purr road. Addressing the rally, Assistant Commissioner paid rich tribute to Pakistan Army for its matchless services for the country.

He added"the whole nation was standing by the army. Nobody will be allowed to criticize the institutions. Pakistan Army enjoyed dignified and highest position in professionalism all over the world and any kind of criticism against it was intolerable."