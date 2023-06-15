Civil society paid tributes to the martyrs of Pak Armed Forces

The civil society on Thursday paid tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan Armed Forces who sacrificed their lives while guarding the country's borders

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :The civil society on Thursday paid tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan Armed Forces who sacrificed their lives while guarding the country's borders.

Under the leadership of the Custodian of a Dargah in Naudero (Larkana) Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah, the civil society visited the grave of martyred Major Mujahid Mirani.

After the recitation Holy Qur'ran, special prayers were offered for the elevation of the martyrs and also prayed to Allah Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed souls of the martyrs.

They also prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country.

They placed wreaths on the grave of Shaheed Major Mujahid Mirani recipient of Sitar e Jurat to express their devotion to the martyrs.

Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah and President Larkana Press Club Ghulam Murtaza Kalhoro also paid tributes to the martyrs.

They said the sacrifices by the Pak Army for peace in the country were eternal. The families of martyrs and the signs associated with them are very sacred to us.

Honoring martyrs is proof of any nation being alive, they added.