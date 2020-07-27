Civil society & party workers demands release of Khursheed Shah

Representatives of civil society and workers of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) have demanded to release PPP leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah and do justice with him

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ):

They staged a protest in front of Sukkur Press Club here on Monday said for the last nine months,former leader of the opposition in National Assembly Khursheed Shah was in NAB's custody but nothing was proved.

They said Khursheed Shah had given so many projects to Sukkur city and also fought for the restoration of democracy during the Musharraf regime.