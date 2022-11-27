Civil society pays tribute to armed forces

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Scores of civil society workers took out a rally to pay tribute and express solidarity with Pakistan Armed Forces at Dairah Deenpanah in Kot Addu on Sunday.

The rally started from Thana Chowk and culminated at the same point via Old Bus Station.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in support of the armed forces. The rally was led by Mufti Tahir Mahmood and attended by Ulema, journalists, traders, students, and people from other walks of life.

Tahir Mehmood paid rich tribute to the armed forces for rendering services to people during floods, earthquakes, and other crises.

He said people loved the armed forces and had been standing by them, as they made the country's defence impregnable.