Civil Society Pays Tribute To Martyrs Of Peshawar Tragedy

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Civil society pays tribute to martyrs of Peshawar tragedy

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :District authorities and civil society lit candles at the main square of the city to pay tribute to the martyrs of the Peshawar tragedy.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Rizwan Nazir, Assistant Commissioner City and others including a large number of people hailing from the business community and civil society gathered to hail the sacrifices of the police force in the frontier region.

ADC Rizwan Nazir said on the occasion the blood of the martyrs of the police line mosque would not go in vain. "The whole nation is standing like a leaden wall against the terrorists and salutes the sacrifices of the security forces," he stressed. The enemies of the beloved country would surely meet their fate, Nazir maintained.

Later, the participants prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families for bearing this loss with fortitude.

