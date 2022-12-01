Civil society, philanthropists' role vital to control AIDS: CM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Thursday said that prevention and care are important to remain safe from deadly diseases like AIDS.

In his message on World AIDS Day, the CM noted that AIDS could be prevented by adopting a healthy lifestyle. There is a popular saying that 'prevention is better than cure'. In this regard, civil society and philanthropists need to play an effective role, along with the government, to control the spread of AIDS, he added. Similarly, the importance of effective awareness campaigns is obvious for adopting preventive measures and raising societal awareness at the grassroots.

It is the need of the hour to sensitise the people through print, electronic and social media platforms, he said and stated that the Punjab government has adopted a comprehensive strategy to prevent AIDS by setting up centres for free counselling, diagnosis and treatment of AIDS.

The line departments should speed up their efforts to control AIDS, the CM added. Alongside this, free medicines and tests facility is provided through Punjab AIDS Control Programme. AIDS patients should not be looked down upon as they need our attention and love, concluded the CM.