UrduPoint.com

Civil Society Pledges To Mark Year 2022 To Promote Attitude Of Human Compassion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Civil Society pledges to mark year 2022 to promote attitude of human compassion

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Chairman Dar ul Aman Shahid Mahmood Ansari said that Year 2022 would be marked at social level as year of promotion of hopes and human compassion.

He expressed these remarks at a prayer function for best wishes for Year 2022, here. The Chairman Dar ul Aman prayed to the Almighty for peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

He hoped that Year 2022 would be year of happiness. It would bring further stability and development in the country. He also vowed to launch campaign for promotion of humanitarian attitudes.

The participants of the ceremony also prayed for end to epidemic coronavirus. On this occasion, Gulnaaz Kashif, Shazia Waheed Aaraen, Waqas Fareed Qureshi, Malik Tasawar Hayat and some others were also present.

Related Topics

Progress Prayer Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2022

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

9 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

17 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

17 hours ago
 Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southe ..

Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southeast

17 hours ago
 Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronaviru ..

Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronavirus

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.