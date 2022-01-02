Civil Society pledges to mark year 2022 to promote attitude of human compassion

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Chairman Dar ul Aman Shahid Mahmood Ansari said that Year 2022 would be marked at social level as year of promotion of hopes and human compassion.

He expressed these remarks at a prayer function for best wishes for Year 2022, here. The Chairman Dar ul Aman prayed to the Almighty for peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

He hoped that Year 2022 would be year of happiness. It would bring further stability and development in the country. He also vowed to launch campaign for promotion of humanitarian attitudes.

The participants of the ceremony also prayed for end to epidemic coronavirus. On this occasion, Gulnaaz Kashif, Shazia Waheed Aaraen, Waqas Fareed Qureshi, Malik Tasawar Hayat and some others were also present.