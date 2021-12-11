The speakers at a seminar rejected Local Government Bill, passed by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Sindh Assembly on Saturday and termed it controversial and harmful for the urban populace of the province

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :The speakers at a seminar rejected Local Government Bill, passed by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Sindh Assembly on Saturday and termed it controversial and harmful for the urban populace of the province.

They demanded the preparation of peoples' friendly local government system which could allow representatives to work for the welfare work of masses without any hurdle.

According to a press release, the seminar was organized here by Citizens Social Welfare Association and attended by the people from different segments of life including lawyers, social and political activists and representatives of civil society.

The seminar was addressed by senior lawyers Abdul Mueed Shaikh Advocate, Bilal Rajput Advocate, Muhammad Hussain Khan Advocate, Waqaz Siddiqui Advocate, Zaib-ul-Abideen, Shuban Leghari and Rao Masud. The speakers criticizes the PPP leadership for introducing a controversial local government bill which they said forced to all other political parties and the elected representative to reject it.

The speakers alleged that the Sindh government had violated the Constitution by passing the local government bill as the PPP wanted to usurp the rights of the people and resources of urban parts of the province.

They said the local government institutions were the nursery of democracy and there is the need of making such legislations which could empower the peoples' representatives to work for the welfare of the masses at grass root level.

The PPP provincial government wanted to crush the nursery only to achieve its nefarious designs, they said and demanded to empower the local government institutions by providing them the departments of health and education with provision of resources for bringing improvement in sewerage and water supply system and authorizing them to issue death and birth certificates so that the peoples' grievances could be resolved at their doorsteps.