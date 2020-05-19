Civil society, politicians welcome launching of PM cash emergency program for jobless people

PESHAWAR, (Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ):People from all walks of life including politicians and civil society here Tuesday welcomed the launching of PM cash emergency program for jobless people and termed it a major relief to poor segment of society in the wake of coronavirus crisis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :People from all walks of life including politicians and civil society here Tuesday welcomed the launching of PM cash emergency program for jobless people and termed it a major relief to poor segment of society in the wake of coronavirus crisis.

Syed Ishtiaq Urmar, Provincial Minister for Environment and Forest while highly appreciating the program said that distribution of Rs12,000 per poor jobless person would help minimize economic woes of the downtrodden people.

He said coronavirus has affected almost all sectors especially dailywagers and labourers and special initiatives of the present elected Government was aimed at to help them financially besides alleviating poverty and generate employment opportunities for thousands of people affected by coronavirus lockdown.

The Minister said Imran Khan was the only elected Prime Minister of Pakistan whose policies were revolving around poor people, dailywagers, labourers and downtrodden.

He said billions of rupees were already distributed among poor families under Ehsas Assistance Program across the country.

The Minister appreciated decisions of KP and Punjab Governments for allowing public transport to ply on roads that would immensely help ease economic difficulties of people associated with transport sector.

He said people of KP were largely associated with transport sector and lifting of restrictions from passengers vehicles ahead of Eidul Fitre would benefit poor people from DI Khan to Chitral.

Economic expert, Sumbul Riaz has also lauded the Prime Minister's Cash Emergency Program for jobless people and termed it a leap step forward towards socioeconomic empowerment of the downtown people.

She said COVID-19 lockdown has adversely affected economic growth and strict fiscal and monetary policies were required to bring economy back on track.

Professor Dr Muhammad Naeem have also welcomed PM Cash Emergency Program that would help poorer.

He said opening of transport and trains services was a praised worthy steps ahead of Eidul Fitr that would help employees of Government, labourers, daily wagers and mines workers to celebrate Eid with their loved ones.