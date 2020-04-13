Civil society, private sector urged to join 'Keep Panah Gah Clean' drive

Prime Minister's Focal Person for Shelter Homes Naseem-ur-Rehman Monday urged the civil society and private sector to join the government's efforts for keeping the shelter homes-Panah Gah- clean and tidy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister's Focal Person for Shelter Homes Naseem-ur-Rehman Monday urged the civil society and private sector to join the government's efforts for keeping the shelter homes-Panah Gah- clean and tidy.

"The participation of civil society and private sector is key to accomplish the purpose of establishing the Panahgahs, which give shelter and food to a large number of daily wagers, needy and homeless people," he said in an exclusive chat with APP here.

"There is a need for complete social mobilization as this is not the task which the government can do alone," he added.

Naseem said linking the shelter homes with a large number of supporters would pave the way for good living of its residents.

"I have sent invitations to some civil societies and pharmaceutical companies for making them part of the 'Keep Panah Gah Clean' drive which is meant to ensure healthy and hygienic environment for the facilities' inmates," he said, adding the role of the partner was also being defined in the invitation letters.

Citing an example, the focal person said he had recently written a letter to a pharmaceutical company and sought its help for providing medical supplies like hand sanitizers, masks, soaps to the shelter homes of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad in wake of the coronavirus threat.

To a query, he said the response from volunteers and philanthropists were positive which encouraged the management to engage maximum people in this humanitarian cause.

Giving details of the initiatives that the shelter homes had taken for the welfare of its beneficiaries, he said inclusive steps were being taken to make this Panah Gah model sustainable.

"Outreach teams have been formed who hold face-to-face interaction with shelter homes' beneficiaries who were more vulnerable to contract the virus due to their minimal exposure to print and electronic media.

"Teams, comprising volunteers, have been giving practical demonstrations to visitors to Panah Gahs about mask wearing, personal hygiene and use of soap and sanitisers," he added.

Naseem said large size radios were also installed at all the shelter homes of the capital to promote personal hygiene among its dwellers through provision of content about precautionary measures against coronavirus (Covid-19).