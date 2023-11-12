Civil Society protest outside Quetta press Club against Adil Raja

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Civil Society on Sunday organized protest demonstrations out side Quetta Press Club against Indian agent Adil Raja.

The protesters chanting slogans against India and its agent Adil Raja and also chanted slogans in favor of Pakistan Army and FC.

The protesters have burnt effigy of Adil Raja to express solidarity with state institutions and the country.

Speaking on the occasion, the protestors said we are all gathered here only for the country. They said that Adil Raja was working as a land grabber in Pakistan and leave the country on charges of corruption and misconduct. Adil Raja is the most corrupt person and the fugitive of the country.

He is insulting Pakistan and institutions on the manifestation of India. “We are standing with our forces as they always destroyed nefarious designs of the enemy and no one would be allowed to spread chaos in the country.”

The speakers said that we will not allow any country to interfere in our internal affairs.

They said that Adil Raja makes anti-Pakistan propaganda on Indian script and has to use the people against the country.

They appealed the state institutions to arrest Adil for inciting hatred against state institutions.

He is promoting extremism, spreading hatred, and disseminating anti-state propaganda.