Civil Society, RDSE Celebrate Universal Day Of Special Persons

Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2024 | 04:40 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The Regional Directorate of Special Education (RDSE) organized an awareness rally to celebrate International Day of Special Persons, here on Wednesday after which a ceremony was held at Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Memorial library Larkana.

In which Additional Deputy Commissioner to Larkana Fahad Hussain Jagirani, Regional Director Special Education, Larkana Zahida Ghuos Kakepoto, Deputy Regional Director Saeed Ahmed Jatoi, Deputy Director Akbar Khokhar, Principal Altaf Thebo, Vice Principal Riaz Hussain Abbasi, Abdul Sattar Chandio, NGOs Network of Organizations Working for People with Disabilities Pakistan, Rehabilitation Services for Children with Intellectual Disabilities, Dr Javed Magsi of Marie Stopes Society, Waqar Abro, Officers of district institutions and schools under special education, teachers, male and female students and people from different fields,attended the event in large numbers, special children gave speeches on various topics including education, disabled people and the importance of children.

Regional Director Special Education Larkana Zahida Khous while addressing the event said that we are working day and night for the rights of special children and individuals and this work will continue.

Deputy Regional Director Saeed Ahmad Jatoi said that Sindh Government's DEPD Act 2018 and As per EPD Rules 2021, 5% concession on jobs and 50% fare concession in government transport will be provided.

Abid Lashari said, adding that DEPD Department for Rights of Special Persons. We will continue our efforts, our aim is to provide the disabled people with their basic rights and necessary facilities to make their lives easier and lead a better life in the society.

Another side Union Council Chairman Darri Larkano Shah Rukh Siyal distributed wheelchair's among the 50 persons included female and children.

