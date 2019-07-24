Civil society representatives demand for female agriculture workers' fix wages

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :The civil society representatives here on Wednesday asked quarters concerned to fix the wages of female and juvenile agriculture workforce, who were facing stark discrimination in term of wages, part-time work and unfavorable working environment.

They were of the view that in spite of hard work of long hours, they had to face discriminatory attitude from the land owners as the authorities concerned did not fix the wages of agriculture work force.

Socila activist, Shabana Tasneem said that women and children make up approximately one third of the agricultural task, from seed sowing to harvesting, they participate in entire process but their working conditions need to be addressed.

She said this was irony of the situation that their issues were never being addressed as they were the backbone of country's economy.

Khawar Mumtaz Chairperson of National Commission on Status of Women (NCSW) said that agriculture is considered as backbone of country's economy as rural women and children were part and parcel of this agro-based economy.

She said that women face extreme exploitation as their wages used to be decided verbally their work is not regularized.

She added there was dire need of empowering and facilitating agro women to end the menace of gender equality.

She said that labour policies and laws needed to apply to female agricultural workers so that their work can be awarded.

She said that the status of rural women working in agriculture sector as farmers must be acknowledged and for rural women empowerment government should allocate its free land to landless women farmers so that they can be made economically strong and stable.

She stressed that there was dire need for devising a strong policy to ensure free working environment besides paying them as per market rates.