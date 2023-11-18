Civil society representatives protest against Adil Raja, set his statue ablaze

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) The members of civil society, including individuals from the media, academia, business community, and human rights activists, staged a protest against Adil Raja, a social media activist engaged in anti-Pakistan propaganda. They set his statue ablaze in front of the National Press Club on Saturday.

Addressing the protest outside the Press Club, the demonstrators chanted slogans against Adil Raja, branding him a traitor. They demanded that the government should take steps to arrest him through Interpol and bring him back to the country. They also called for charging him with propagating against state institutions, the country, and inciting violence on May 9, in accordance with the country's laws.

The protesters, led by anchorperson Dr. Irfan Ashraf, claimed that Adil Raja was spreading propaganda against Pakistan at the behest of India and alleged that he was working for the Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

They asserted that it had been proven that Adil Raja had become a tool of imperial forces against Pakistan.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Irfan Ashraf emphasized that no one should be allowed to propagate against the country and should never be left at large. He urged expedited Interpol action against Adil Raja, emphasizing the need for his arrest. "Pakistan is everyone's country, and we should all unite against such inimical elements whenever they emerge to attack the country's honor and prestige," he added. "The protesters have proven that the nation detests traitors like Adil Raja," he concluded.