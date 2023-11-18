Open Menu

Civil Society Representatives Protest Against Adil Raja, Set His Statue Ablaze

Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Civil society representatives protest against Adil Raja, set his statue ablaze

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) The members of civil society, including individuals from the media, academia, business community, and human rights activists, staged a protest against Adil Raja, a social media activist engaged in anti-Pakistan propaganda. They set his statue ablaze in front of the National Press Club on Saturday.

Addressing the protest outside the Press Club, the demonstrators chanted slogans against Adil Raja, branding him a traitor. They demanded that the government should take steps to arrest him through Interpol and bring him back to the country. They also called for charging him with propagating against state institutions, the country, and inciting violence on May 9, in accordance with the country's laws.

The protesters, led by anchorperson Dr. Irfan Ashraf, claimed that Adil Raja was spreading propaganda against Pakistan at the behest of India and alleged that he was working for the Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

They asserted that it had been proven that Adil Raja had become a tool of imperial forces against Pakistan.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Irfan Ashraf emphasized that no one should be allowed to propagate against the country and should never be left at large. He urged expedited Interpol action against Adil Raja, emphasizing the need for his arrest. "Pakistan is everyone's country, and we should all unite against such inimical elements whenever they emerge to attack the country's honor and prestige," he added. "The protesters have proven that the nation detests traitors like Adil Raja," he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Attack Protest Business Social Media Civil Society May Media Event All From Government

Recent Stories

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Avai ..

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Available for Sale in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

2 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welf ..

Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welfare

2 hours ago
 FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

4 hours ago
 Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to cel ..

Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to celebrate your cherishable Suzuki ..

5 hours ago
 Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pa ..

Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pakistan’s junior cricket team ..

5 hours ago
Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deat ..

Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deaths in Gaza

5 hours ago
 NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashian ..

NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashiana Housing Scheme case

6 hours ago
 Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit ..

Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit districts

8 hours ago
 Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM ..

Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM Kakar

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2023

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2023

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan