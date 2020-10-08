UrduPoint.com
Civil Society Role Urged To End Menace Of Drugs: Azam Khan Swati

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 08:45 PM

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, Senator Azam Khan Swati on Thursday said that stakeholders, members of civil society must play their role to eradicate curse of narcotics for ensuring safety of the society

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, Senator Azam Khan Swati on Thursday said that stakeholders, members of civil society must play their role to eradicate curse of narcotics for ensuring safety of the society.

He expressed these views while addressing at a drug burning ceremony organized by Anti-Narcotic Force here.

Deputy Speaker National Qasim Khan Suri, and other high officials were present on the occasion.

The minister said comprehensive strategy was being devised to enhance the capacity of the Anti-Narcotic Force and eliminate the spread of drug from the country including Balochistan.

"Use of drugs have badly affected our educational institutions including universities and colleges", he said adding that every body mainly teachers had to play their crucial role against narcotics so that future of our youth might be secured.

Azam Khan Swati also paid tributes to martyred personnel of Anti-Narcotic Force and security forces who had sacrificed their lives for the noble cause.

"Drugs can be eradicated only when we end the black sheep inside us", he said.

Later, at least 180 tonnes of narcotics including heroin, hashish, opium, morphine, drug chemicals were burnt.

Brigadier Aqib Nazir Chaudhry said the value of incinerated drugs in the global market was more than Rs 37.8 trillion, saying that 27 alleged drug smugglers were arrested and 38 vehicles had been taken into custody by ANF personnel in various successful raids in the province.

He said over 100 programs comprising seminar, culture shows, medical camp, painting and other programs had been conducted in respective areas of the province to enhance awareness among the people against the narcotics and curb the menace.

