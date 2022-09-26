Civil society seeks holding of LB elections on regular basis in AJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) Sep 26 (APP) ::While appreciating the local bodies elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir being held after 31 years, illustrious leaders of various political parties and prominent social activists expressed hope that the elections would positively change the social, political and economic structure of Azad Kashmir.

Speaking at the round table conference hosted under the auspices of the Center for Peace, Development and Reforms in Bagh Town of AJK on Monday, prominent businessman and President of CPDR, Zulfiqar Abbasi said that the democratic system of government was not complete without a local government system because it is the local government that engages ordinary citizens in decision-making and ensures its participation in government.

He expressed the hope that after the local elections, fresh leadership would emerge leading the region towards rapid socio-economic development and prosperity. Zulfiqar Abbasi said that after the election of local body representatives, the resources will be used according to the needs of the common man and the chances of corruption will also decrease.

He demanded that the government should make adequate arrangements for the training of representatives so that they could effectively play their role.

Analyst Ershad Mahmud told the participants that more than 5,500 people will be elected in local bodies elections to be held in the mid of the next month. It seems that around 15,000 people will participate in this election process.

He said shifting the administrative and financial powers to the lower level of administration will benefit the common man. They will not have to visit government offices to fix small issues. By and large hereditary politics will also come to an end and gradually, transparency will enter the system.

At the local level, people will present their problems to the elected representatives and they will solve them with available financial resources.

He said that a consensus should be created between all the parties regarding the local body elections so that all the parties work together to empower the elected representatives financially and administratively, and not block their way.

In the same way, it should be ensured that the LB elections are held on regular basis without any delay.

Former Secretary Raja Irshad Khan, Principal Retired Kousar Hussain Kausar, Abdul Halim Shah, Tahir Ahmad Abbasi, Tariq Chaghatai, Syed Nobat Shah, Dr. Taskeen Iqbal, Azhar Hussain Shah, Dr. Masood Anwar, Sardar Saqib Naeem, Shaukat Taimur, Syed Zahid Bukhari, Syed Afraz Gardazi, Miss Rubina Naz and others discussed the importance and effectiveness of local government system.

Educationist Kousar Hussain Shah said that the local government bodies are kept inactive under various pretexts. If there were strong local government bodies, more effective and efficient leadership would have come forward.

Speaking on the occasion, Irtaza Muhammad, a social worker associated with CPDR, informed the audience about the background of local bodies in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and used data to demonstrate that the ordinary citizens could become shareholders in power through the local elections.

Former Secretary Raja Irshad highlighted the technical and strategic hurdles in launching local bodies and said that political elites and powerful bureaucracies had been against devolving financial and legislative powers to the grassroots level. However, he appreciated the fact that the local government system was finally being restored.

The personalities belonging to different parties participating in the event expressed their commitment to participate in the election in a vigorous manner and to leave no stone unturned to support the local bodies at the party level.

Almost all participants unanimously demanded to hold LB elections in AJK without delay and on regular basis. Toeing the line, the host of the event, Syed Afraz Gardazi thanked the guests and expressed his commitment that he will participate in the Local Body elections, and would play a decisive role individually and collectively to strengthen this system.