Civil society stage protest demo against firing on school van

MINGORA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :The civil society, traders and general public here Monday staged a protest against firing a school van at Gul Bagh and demanded arrest of the attackers.

The people staged a protest demonstration at Nishat Chowk Mingora to condemn the firing on a school van at Gul Bagh where the driver was killed and two students were injured.

Condemning the attack, the protestors demanded the KP Government to take prompt measures of arrest of the attackers and award them exemplary punishment. They brought the body of the slain driver to Nishat Chowk and blocked Mingora-Saidu Sharif road for traffic.

Aimal Wali Khan, Provincial President of Awami National Party also strongly condemned attacks on school vans at Gul Bagh Swat and Timergara Dir Lower districts and termed the targeting of innocent children unacceptable for his party.

In a statement here, the ANP leader said that children were our future and it was the responsibility of the KP government to provide protection and security to school children in the province.

"What we would expect if lives of children were not safe in the Chief Minister's native district Swat," he said and highly deplored the silence of KP government over an increase in cases of terrorism.

He said people were politically matured and knew about facilitators of terrorists and their financiers. Aimal Wali said that Pakthoons would not tolerate terrorism and lawlessness any more on their soil and would strongly resist the enemy of peace.