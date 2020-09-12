Civil Society staged protest against Motorway incident

Members of the civil society on Saturday staged a protest demonstration in front of National Press Club to raise voice against the gang rape incident near Lahore at motorway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Members of the civil society on Saturday staged a protest demonstration in front of National Press Club to raise voice against the gang rape incident near Lahore at motorway.

The women March sung an urdu version of Chilean protest song "A Rapist in Your Path, " which is about rape culture and victim-shaming.

The song condemns the system's failure to protect women, their rights and raises awareness about the culture of violence in society, according to a statement by the Aurat March.

It says this culture is prospering, with acts of violence being normalized and women being humiliated and often blamed after committing such heinous crimes.

While ,talking about the song, one of the organizers of Aurat March told APP is a contribution to the global women anthem trend which started after the Chilean protests.

A Rapist in Your Path is based on the work of Argentinian theorist Rita Segato, who argues that sexual violence is a political problem, not a moral one.

It has been performed in Latin America, the United States and Europe.

"In the song, women and all sexual minorities reject all sorts of violence against them and they are announcing the start of a movement of resistance against such violence," Awami National Party leader Asmat Shahjahn said.

The women protest has made some additions to the original lyrics, such as the inclusion of the feudal and clerics in the song.

Another part of the song talks about the many ways women are blamed for falling victim of violence.

She explained that the biggest reason was to inform women that violence or rape does not happen because of one's clothes, choice, place, sect, caste, religion or race. "It is a power relationship, in which a rapist exercises his power over the vulnerable or the weaker," she said. This song says we will also fight and resist against the violence, added the AWP leader.