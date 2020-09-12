UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Civil Society Staged Protest Against Motorway Incident

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 09:42 PM

Civil Society staged protest against Motorway incident

Members of the civil society on Saturday staged a protest demonstration in front of National Press Club to raise voice against the gang rape incident near Lahore at motorway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Members of the civil society on Saturday staged a protest demonstration in front of National Press Club to raise voice against the gang rape incident near Lahore at motorway.

The women March sung an urdu version of Chilean protest song "A Rapist in Your Path, " which is about rape culture and victim-shaming.

The song condemns the system's failure to protect women, their rights and raises awareness about the culture of violence in society, according to a statement by the Aurat March.

It says this culture is prospering, with acts of violence being normalized and women being humiliated and often blamed after committing such heinous crimes.

While ,talking about the song, one of the organizers of Aurat March told APP is a contribution to the global women anthem trend which started after the Chilean protests.

A Rapist in Your Path is based on the work of Argentinian theorist Rita Segato, who argues that sexual violence is a political problem, not a moral one.

It has been performed in Latin America, the United States and Europe.

"In the song, women and all sexual minorities reject all sorts of violence against them and they are announcing the start of a movement of resistance against such violence," Awami National Party leader Asmat Shahjahn said.

The women protest has made some additions to the original lyrics, such as the inclusion of the feudal and clerics in the song.

Another part of the song talks about the many ways women are blamed for falling victim of violence.

She explained that the biggest reason was to inform women that violence or rape does not happen because of one's clothes, choice, place, sect, caste, religion or race. "It is a power relationship, in which a rapist exercises his power over the vulnerable or the weaker," she said. This song says we will also fight and resist against the violence, added the AWP leader.

Related Topics

Lahore Protest Awami National Party Europe Motorway Civil Society United States March Women Moral All Race

Recent Stories

Conference of Chairmen & DGs of Punjab Development ..

4 minutes ago

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner holds e-Kutcheri

4 minutes ago

US gears for rising death toll in West Coast wildf ..

4 minutes ago

Major Covid-19 vaccine trial resumes in UK after s ..

12 minutes ago

Clashes and low turnout at new French 'yellow vest ..

12 minutes ago

Yates still in Tirreno blue as Merlier takes stage ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.