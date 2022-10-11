Civil society, students, ANP stage protest for peace in Swat

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Thousands of students, teachers, representatives of civil society and Awami National Party provincial president Aimal Wali along with party workers on Tuesday staged a protest against law and order situation in the district and terrorist attack on a school van in Guli Bagh area here.

The protesters put the dead body of the driver of school van on the road in protest against the terrorist attack, while others were also carrying placard condemning the terrorist attack and silence of provincial government in this regard.

Addressing the protesters ANP leaders Aimal Wali, Sardarn Hussain Babak and other district leadership at Nishat Chowk condemned the terrorist attack on a school van and killing of van driver and said that the silence of provincial government over the tragic incident of highly deplorable.

They said that peace in Swat is inevitable for peace in the whole region.

They sympathized with the bereaved family of van driver and prayed eternal peace for the departed soul. They also prayed early recovery of injured students.

Meanwhile, the protest rallies were also carried out in Battagram, Nishat Chowk Mingora and Guli Bagh by students, teachers and civil society.