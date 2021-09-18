Civil Society supports action by Commissioner Peshawar against environment polluting industries

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Representatives of civil society organizations Saturday extended support to actions taken by Commissioner Peshawar, Riaz Mehsud against those industries which are polluting environment by emitting smoke.

In a meeting with Commissioner Peshawar at his office representatives of civil society organizations including Sarhad Conservation Network (SCN) and Peshawar Clear Air Alliance (PCAA) held discussion on problems related to increasing environmental pollution in Peshawar.

The civil society members included Dr. Adil Zareef, Dr. Asif Khan Khattak, Dr. Yousaf Sarwar, Usman Marwat, Maryam Iqbal and Waseem Adam Khan.

During the meeting Commissioner Peshawar, Raiz Mahsud appreciated the efforts being made by PCAA for improving environment of the city.

He also apprised participants of the meeting about measures he took for betterment of environment while holding the offices of Commissioner Hazara and Malakand.

Details were also shared in the meeting regarding mandatory inspection of industries by Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for issuance of NOCs.

In the meeting, Dr. Asif Khan Khattak of Peshawar University made a presentation highlighting severity of air pollution in Peshawar and its impact on public health. He also made some suggestion for improving air quality.

Dr. Asif also suggested for observance of Clean Air day at national level on November 6, 2021 for creating awareness among masses about importance of clean air for better public health.

The presentation was followed by a group discussion during which participants expressed view points on problem of increasing pollution and ways to combat it.

It was also suggested in the meeting to constitute a force in the name of `Green Police' with the objective of taking action against violation of environmental laws.

In his speech, Commissioner Peshawar informed meeting participants that effective action has been taken against producers and sellers of polythene bags.

He also laid stress on measures for creating awareness about importance of clean environment for better public health.