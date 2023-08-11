Open Menu

Civil Society Taken-out Rally In Connection With 76th Independence Day In Larkana

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2023 | 10:51 PM

Civil Society taken-out rally in connection with 76th Independence Day in Larkana

A rally in connection with 76th Independence Day was taken out by the members of the civil society Larkana, on Friday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ):A rally in connection with 76th Independence Day was taken out by the members of the civil society Larkana, on Friday.

The rally was led by Shahbaz Balouch, Jabbar Jatoi and members of the society, students, citizens and people belonging to various walks of life participated in the rally.

The rally after marching on the main roads of the city with banners, photos of the Quaid-i-Azam, placards and Pakistani Flags, the participants were raising slogans Pakistan Zindabad, Pakistan Army Zindabad and terminated in front of Press Club Larkana.

While addressing the occasion, Jabbar Jatoi, Shahbaz Baloch, Wasim Chandio, Zubair Kalhoro, Muhammad Khan Burrio and others said that Living nations celebrate their independence day with enthusiasm, we are happy that today our patriots are breathing freely in Pakistan.

To whom we pay tribute and resolve to celebrate 14th August independence day with national enthusiasm.

