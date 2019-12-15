UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Civil Society To Pay Homage To Martyrs Of APS

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 05:40 PM

Civil society to pay homage to martyrs of APS

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) ::Different civil society organization will arrange ceremonies to pay tribute to the martyrs of Army Public school (APS) Peshawar, on occasion of its fifth anniversary on Monday.

As many as 149 persons including 132 students of Army Public School embraced martyrdom in the gruesome attack on the School.

Young Pakistanis Organization, Shaoor Taraqiati Tanzeem and the district administration would hold a walk, rallies and candle-lit vigil.

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Javed Akhtar Ansari told APP that the incumbent government had the credit of eliminating the menace of terrorism.

Historian Dr Hameed Raza Siddiqui said that there was need to learn lessons from the tragic incident.

rzi-atf/rsd

Related Topics

Attack Peshawar Army Martyrs Shaheed Civil Society Young From Government

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler congratulates Bahrain King on National D ..

11 minutes ago

Defence Under-Secretary receives Afghan Deputy Def ..

26 minutes ago

MBRSG holds ‘Future Trip 3’ programme in Londo ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Bahrain on Nat ..

27 minutes ago

Annual Investment Meeting to take place in March 2 ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Bahrain King on National ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.