Civil society to pay homage to martyrs of APS

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) ::Different civil society organization will arrange ceremonies to pay tribute to the martyrs of Army Public school (APS) Peshawar, on occasion of its fifth anniversary on Monday.

As many as 149 persons including 132 students of Army Public School embraced martyrdom in the gruesome attack on the School.

Young Pakistanis Organization, Shaoor Taraqiati Tanzeem and the district administration would hold a walk, rallies and candle-lit vigil.

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Javed Akhtar Ansari told APP that the incumbent government had the credit of eliminating the menace of terrorism.

Historian Dr Hameed Raza Siddiqui said that there was need to learn lessons from the tragic incident.

